Shafaqna English- A British activist converts to Islam during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London.

In a video widely circulated on social media, Rachel publicly recounted her journey to Islam, explaining how a question from her daughter became a turning point, Al Jazeera reported.

Her daughter had asked about the secret behind the resilience of Palestinians in Gaza, who continue to endure hardship and oppression. Rachel said she responded by attributing their strength to their unwavering faith in Islam.

Reflecting on her experience, Rachel expressed her admiration for the steadfastness and perseverance demonstrated by Gazans, describing their behavior as a source of inspiration for many people in the United Kingdom. She also remarked, “Islam is the religion of truth.”

Source: IQNA