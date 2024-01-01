Dutch MP: Far-Right pushed to criminalize possessing Quran and visiting mosques

Shafaqna English- A Dutch lawmaker said that the far-right led by anti-Islam Geert Wilders pushed to criminalize possessing the Quran and visiting mosques.

A debate emerged on Sunday between Pieter Omtzigt, leader of the New Social Contract (NSC), and Caroline van der Plas, leader of the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB), over whether banning the Quran had been part of recent coalition discussions. The disagreement followed Omtzigt’s remarks during an interview on WNL op Zondag, NL Times reported on Monday.

During the interview, Omtzigt revealed that one party involved in coalition talks had proposed criminalizing Quran possession with penalties of up to five years in prison, along with banning mosque attendance.

Although he did not explicitly name the Party for Freedom (PVV), he stated that these suggestions led to “heated discussions and clashes” during negotiations.

“These proposals caused significant debates at the negotiating table,” Omtzigt said, underscoring the controversial nature of the ideas presented.

Van der Plas countered Omtzigt’s claims via the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), dismissing them as inaccurate. She asserted, “For the record: A ban on the possession of the Quran was never ‘on the table’ during negotiations.” According to her, the proposal originated “years ago” and was swiftly dismissed at the start of coalition discussions.

She clarified that PVV leader Geert Wilders had retracted these contentious proposals early in the negotiation process. “The ban and related ideas were dropped when talks started,” Van der Plas insisted.

Omtzigt stood firm on his version of events, maintaining that such measures were actively discussed. “These proposals were indeed on the table, and we had lengthy and intense conversations about them,” he wrote on X.

Geert Wilders and his PVV party have long been known for their anti-Islam positions. Wilders has previously called for banning the Quran and advocated for closing mosques and Islamic schools in the Netherlands.

Source: IQNA