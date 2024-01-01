How Internet Disruptions Are Hurting Pakistan’s Economy and Education

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Jawad Naqvi, The question of how much longer the government plans to throttle the internet remains unanswered and increasingly urgent. During a recent National Assembly session, when asked about the ongoing internet restrictions, the parliamentary secretary for the cabinet secretariat was unable to provide a clear timeline for restoration. He stated that the decision on whether such disruptions would continue rested with the interior ministry, which would evaluate if the “security challenges” justifying the restrictions still persisted. This vague response raises serious concerns about the government’s true intentions. While national security threats are often cited as the justification, one might reasonably question whether these claims are a cover for something else—a broader agenda to establish control over the internet, potentially through the creation of a national firewall.

The lack of transparency regarding when internet services will be fully restored has left ordinary citizens, businesses, students, and freelancers in a state of uncertainty. The consequences are particularly harsh for those who rely on a stable internet connection for work, learning, and communication. While certain platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have been banned, others such as Facebook and TikTok remain operational, creating a selective approach to restrictions that undermines the government’s claims of prioritizing national security. If security is the real concern, why are some platforms allowed to function while others are not? Worse still, government ministers themselves are frequently seen using X, signaling that they are able to bypass the restrictions with ease. This glaring contradiction raises the question: why should ordinary citizens, who lack the means or knowledge to circumvent these disruptions, bear the brunt of the government’s decisions?

The impact of these disruptions has been devastating, particularly on Pakistan’s rapidly growing IT sector. According to the Pakistan Software Houses Association, the country stands to lose up to $300 million as a result of ongoing internet throttling. Freelancers, who make up a significant portion of the workforce, are facing reputational damage and financial losses. E-commerce activity has sharply declined, and students, particularly those dependent on online learning platforms, are left stranded with their educational progress halted. Adding fuel to the fire is the introduction of the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, which, in the current environment, seems utterly contradictory. How can the government push for digital transformation while simultaneously dismantling the very infrastructure that would support it? This inconsistency has not gone unnoticed, with even parliamentarians mocking the initiative’s lack of credibility.

The government’s narrative of prioritizing national security over connectivity is flawed. While ensuring cybersecurity is undeniably important, policies must strike a balance between maintaining safety and preserving freedoms. Blanket restrictions that penalize the majority for the actions of a few are both unjust and counterproductive, eroding public trust in institutions. The government must acknowledge that access to the internet is not a luxury, but a fundamental necessity for economic participation, innovation, and educational advancement.

The IT minister’s claim that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression is difficult to reconcile with the harsh reality of widespread internet restrictions. The people of Pakistan deserve better. It is high time the government restored unrestricted internet access and adopted a more balanced approach—one that protects both national security and the digital rights of its citizens. The future of Pakistan’s digital economy, along with the aspirations of millions of its people, depends on it.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article