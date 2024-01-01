Pakistan: Parachinar’s Battle Against Disease and Despair

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir- In response to a heartfelt appeal by philanthropist Faisal Edhi, the Punjab Government has pledged to supply medicines and other essential provisions to the beleaguered population of Parachinar. This community, already reeling from last month’s brutal attack on a passenger convoy and the subsequent outbreak of sectarian violence that claimed a staggering 130 lives, finds itself on the brink of despair. With highways sealed and access to vital resources obstructed, the residents are grappling with unimaginable hardships, yearning for a semblance of normalcy in their devastated lives.

The PTI government faced sharp criticism during a Senate session on Thursday, not only from opposition parties but also from its own allies—a rebuke that should serve as a wake-up call for authorities mired in complacency. While the chief minister’s office and key representatives continue to procrastinate, even defying directives from their party founder, Kurram remains engulfed in turmoil. For over 70 days, its residents have endured a relentless siege in freezing temperatures. Children and elderly individuals are especially vulnerable, battling numerous diseases with little to no hope for relief.

The pneumonia crisis looms large, with an increasing number of critical patients awaiting transfer to cities with better healthcare facilities. Yet, the local administration has failed to implement a dependable strategy to address the deteriorating security situation, citing the need for deweaponization as a precondition for restoring connectivity. Daily life has ground to a halt—educational institutions remain shuttered, and transportation is virtually nonexistent, leaving residents stranded and helpless.

The provincial administration faces pressing questions: should it reevaluate the effectiveness of its governance model or focus on restoring the trust of residents, who have grown weary of militancy and insecurity? The tragic deaths of 30 children—victims not of untreatable illnesses but of systemic failure—underline a graver concern. How much do the struggles of the common people truly matter to those in power? The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government must confront this harsh reality and answer for its inaction, as the plight of Parachinar’s residents grows ever more desperate.

