Italian PM vows to continue with Albania plan despite empty centers

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has doubled on her intentions to outsource some asylum procedures to Albania.

Italy’s centers there have been empty for weeks after several legal defeats.

After Meloni met with top ministers on Monday (December 23), her office issued a statement saying the government had “the firm intention to continue to work […] on the so-called ‘innovative solutions’ to the migration phenomenon.”

This comes after Italian courts have intervened and paused the policy to send asylum seekers intercepted at sea to Albania on two separate occasions.

Source: Info Migrants

