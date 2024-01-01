English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

Italian PM vows to continue with Albania plan despite empty centers

0

Shafaqna English- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has doubled on her intentions to outsource some asylum procedures to Albania.
Italy’s centers there have been empty for weeks after several legal defeats.

After Meloni met with top ministers on Monday (December 23), her office issued a statement saying the government had “the firm intention to continue to work […] on the so-called ‘innovative solutions’ to the migration phenomenon.”

This comes after Italian courts have intervened and paused the policy to send asylum seekers intercepted at sea to Albania on two separate occasions.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Sweden to tighten rules for asylum seekers

leila yazdani

UK: Asylum seekers to be housed in disused care homes

nafiseh yazdani

UK: Asylum seekers endured brutal conditions at Manston Migrant Centre

leila yazdani

Germany: Hamburg plans to construct more tents for asylum seekers

leila yazdani

Italy: Government’s decree amendment to strengthen Albania plan

nafiseh yazdani

Immigration Minister: Not everyone welcome to Canada amid Trump migrant threat

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.