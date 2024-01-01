English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

WHO launches $56.4 million appeal to address urgent health needs in Syria

0

Shafaqna EnglishThe UN World Health Organization (WHO) launched a $56.4 million flash appeal to address urgent health needs in Syria, where years of conflict have damaged the healthcare system.

Since November 2024, over 882,000 Syrians have been displaced amid surging violence, further straining the country’s fragile healthcare system. Attacks on health facilities also escalated, with 37 incidents reported in the past month, according to WHO.

Over half of Syria’s hospitals are now non-functional, and 141 health facilities in northern Aleppo and Idlib face imminent closure due to funding shortages.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

WHO: An alarming surge in cyberattacks putting world’s healthcare infrastructure at critical risk

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.