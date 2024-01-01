WHO launches $56.4 million appeal to address urgent health needs in Syria

Shafaqna English—The UN World Health Organization (WHO) launched a $56.4 million flash appeal to address urgent health needs in Syria, where years of conflict have damaged the healthcare system.

Since November 2024, over 882,000 Syrians have been displaced amid surging violence, further straining the country’s fragile healthcare system. Attacks on health facilities also escalated, with 37 incidents reported in the past month, according to WHO.

Over half of Syria’s hospitals are now non-functional, and 141 health facilities in northern Aleppo and Idlib face imminent closure due to funding shortages.

Source: News.un.org

