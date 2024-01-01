Palestinian Christians mark a sad Christmas from Bethlehem to Gaza

Shafaqna English- Palestinians are marking a sad Christmas from Bethlehem to Gaza. Bethlehem lacks any festive atmosphere with Christmas celebrations limited to religious rituals and family visits. Gone were the sparkling lights, the festive decorations, and the towering Christmas tree that had graced Gaza City for decades.

Bethlehem Lacks any celebratory atmosphere

The West Bank city of Bethlehem is gearing up to observe Christmas without its customary festive displays for the second consecutive year due to Israel’s deadly war on the Gaza Strip.

The city, including the Church of the Nativity, believed to be built on the grotto where Jesus Christ was born, lacks any celebratory atmosphere. Instead, prayers and calls for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza have replaced the usual festivities.

Typically, at this time of year, Bethlehem’s streets, alleys, and churches are adorned with Christmas decorations, with one of the world’s most beautiful Christmas trees erected in Manger Square near the famous church. The city also usually bustles with tourists during the holiday season.

But for the second year, the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 45,300 people since last year, has dimmed the Christmas celebrations in the city and stolen the joy from its residents.

This year’s Christmas celebrations in the city are limited to religious rituals and family visits.

Christmas in Gaza carries the stench of death and destruction

On Tuesday, Bethlehem’s Christians, along with dozens of foreign pilgrims, prayed at the Church of the Nativity, which remains nearly empty compared to its usual crowded state on Christmas Eve, when the square would typically be filled with tourists and worshippers from around the world.

Hundreds of Christians in war-ravaged Gaza City gathered at a church on Tuesday, praying for an end to the war that has devastated much of the Palestinian territory.

The Square of the Unknown Soldier, once alive with the spirit of the season, now lay in ruins, reduced to rubble by relentless Israeli air strikes.

Amid the rubble, the faithful sought solace even as fighting continued to rage across the coastal strip on Tuesday.

“This Christmas carries the stench of death and destruction,” said George al-Sayegh, who for weeks has sought refuge in the 12th-century Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius.

“There is no joy, no festive spirit. We don’t even know who will survive until the next holiday.”

Source: Anadolu Ajansı , New Arab

