Iraqi Christians long for peace and stability in the new year

Shafaqna English- While the new year inspires optimism, Iraqi Christians are placing renewed hope that the new year will bring peace and stability to their communities, Iraq, and the wider world.

This sentiment was echoed by political leaders on Tuesday, who offered warm Christmas wishes and affirmed the importance of coexistence in the country.

Before the US and UK’s illegal and devastating invasion in 2003, Iraq’s Christian population numbered close to 1.5 million. However, decades of war, sectarian violence, and displacement drastically shrunk the community, leaving an estimated 150,000 Christians within Iraq’s borders today.

Source: New Arab

