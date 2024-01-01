English
International Shia News Agency
Pakistani airstrikes killed 46 people in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s interim Taliban administration on Wednesday claimed that at least 46 civilians were killed in air strikes by Pakistani fighter jets in the eastern Paktika province.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the interim Taliban administration, said that Pakistani jets bombed four locations in Paktika’s Barmal district on Tuesday night, killing 46 people and injuring six, besides destroying houses, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

According to Kabul, this is Pakistan’s second airstrike inside Afghanistan, after the first in March, which was formally protested by the Taliban administration.

Islamabad has yet to respond to the claims made by Kabul.

However, media reports quoting unnamed Pakistani security officials said the fighter jets targeted camps of the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

