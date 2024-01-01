Chairman of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen: Pakistani government to restore security to Parachinar

Shafaqna English- Allama Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, the chairman of Pakistan’s Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen said that ruthless terrorists, and barbarians, slit the throats of Shia in Parachinar, which has caused panic and fear in the region and a firm and decisive policy should be formulated.

He said that there is an atmosphere of mourning throughout the region. The two people were slaughtered on the way to Parachinar.” The state government spokesperson issued a statement two days ago about the road closures and claimed that they could open the roads within a few hours.

“While the government spokesman rubs salt in the people’s wounds, foreign terrorists have made life difficult for the people. The roads are still closed. The negligence and indifference of the state and federal governments is also clearly evident. The security agencies and related organizations have also completely failed,” he added.

