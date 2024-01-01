English
Muslim Council of Britain calls on Tories to remove shadow justice secretary for ‘admiring’ far-right

Shafaqna English- The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) called on the main opposition Conservative Party to remove Robert Jenrick from his position as shadow justice secretary for ‘admiring’ far-right.

The MCB issued a statement urging Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch to remove Jenrick from his shadow cabinet position and launch an immediate investigation into his conduct following leaked messages.

In the leaked message, Jenrick described himself as a “great admirer” of a far-right account, which is known for regularly posting Islamophobic and far-right content on X.

Source: Middle East Monitor 

Leave a Comment

