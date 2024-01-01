English
India: Muslims struggle for access to mental health care

Shafaqna English- In India, there is a critical shortage of mental health professionals. For Muslims, accessing mental health care is an even bigger challenge in India.

Sana, who, like many people interviewed for this article, asked that her real name not be used, has seen some 12 mental health professionals and, she said, has had her Muslim identity questioned on several occasions.

She discovered psychotherapy and mental health counseling during her college days. It took her more than a year “to overcome the stigma and the shame associated with saying that she needed support.”

