Shafaqna English- Amid a biting cold wave in the Kashmir, the Christian community of the valley on Wednesday (25 Dec 2024) celebrated the Christmas; the birthday of Jesus Christ (AS), with zest and gaiety in Kashmir.

The main function was held at Catholic Church at Maulana Azad road, Srinagar city where a large number of members of the community including women and children visited to attend the mass prayers on the occasion.