[Video] Mary (SA) Mother of Jesus (AS): A Divine Legacy

Shafaqna English- Ahlulbayt TV presented: This captivating documentary delves into the extraordinary life of Mary (SA), the revered mother of Jesus (AS), through the lens of Islamic and Christian perspectives. Mary (SA), known as Maryam (SA) in Islam, stands as a timeless symbol of purity, faith, and devotion. Her story is honored in the Quran, where an entire chapter is named after her—a unique distinction that underscores her unparalleled virtues and the profound lessons she offers humanity.

Featuring insightful commentary from esteemed scholars, including Dr. Sheikh Usama Al-Atar, Sayed Mohammed Baqir Al-Qazwini, Dr Chris Hewer, and Sayed Shabeer Kirmani, this documentary explores Mary’s (SA) unwavering trust in God, her role as a mother, and her spiritual significance in both faith traditions.

Discover how Mary’s (SA) life transcends religious boundaries, uniting Muslims and Christians in admiration for her exemplary character. This film invites viewers to reflect on her enduring legacy and the values of humility, patience, and steadfastness she embodies. Join us on this enlightening journey to celebrate the life of one of history’s most venerated women, whose story continues to inspire and guide millions across the globe. Watch now to uncover the timeless lessons from the life of Mary, a beacon of faith and virtue.

www.shafaqna.com