Expelled Afghan families in Uruzgan seek shelter and job opportunities

Several Afghan families expelled from Pakistan and currently residing in Uruzgan province are calling for job opportunities and permanent shelter.

They state that with the onset of winter, their children have contracted various illnesses, but they cannot afford medical treatment. Wali Mohammad, one of those expelled from Pakistan, said: “We dream of having just one cup of tea with sugar. We can’t afford rent. We work all day and manage to buy only five or six pieces of bread for my 20-member family.”

Islam Gul, another expelled individual, said: “Our request is to receive assistance with flour, oil, or cash.” Ahmadullah, another expellee, stated: “We have no shelter, and no work opportunities have been provided for us. If work is offered, we are ready to take it.”

