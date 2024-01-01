Over 10,000 migrants died in attempt to reach Spain this year

Shafaqna English- Over 10,000 migrants died in an attempt to reach Spain by sea this year, a Spanish migration rights group said in a report.

On average, that means 30 migrants died every day this year attempting to reach the country by boat, the NGO Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) said on Thursday.

Overall deaths rose by 58 percent compared with last year, the report added.

Thousands of migrants left West Africa in 2024 for the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago close to the African coast that has increasingly been used as a stepping stone to continental Europe.

Caminando Fronteras said most of the 10,457 deaths recorded up until December 15 took place along that crossing, the so-called Atlantic route – considered one of the world’s most dangerous.

It blamed the use of flimsy boats and increasingly dangerous routes as well as the insufficient capacity of maritime rescue services for the surge in deaths.

The victims were from 28 nations, mostly in Africa, but also from Iraq and Pakistan.

