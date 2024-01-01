Germany: Parliament’s reforms in 2024 reflected more restrictive immigration policies

Shafaqna English- Political upheaval and major changes in migration policy in Germany affected nearly 3.5 million people in 2024.

In 2024, people who came to Germany as asylum seekers were once again in the spotlight, as the social and political debate on refugees continued.

There are close to 3.5 million migrants in Germany with some form of international protection – more than at any time in the past.

Parliament passed several reforms, most of which reflected more restrictive immigration policies.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com