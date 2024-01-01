English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Germany: Parliament’s reforms in 2024 reflected more restrictive immigration policies

0

Shafaqna English- Political upheaval and major changes in migration policy in Germany affected nearly 3.5 million people in 2024.

In 2024, people who came to Germany as asylum seekers were once again in the spotlight, as the social and political debate on refugees continued.

There are close to 3.5 million migrants in Germany with some form of international protection – more than at any time in the past.

Parliament passed several reforms, most of which reflected more restrictive immigration policies.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Pakistan’s Afghan Refugee Crisis: A Call For Immediate Global Action

parniani

France reinstates border checks due to tighter immigration policies

nafiseh yazdani

BBC: Germany is transit point in migrant smuggling routes to UK

nafiseh yazdani

[Photos] Germany: Al-Qaem Islamic center in Berlin opened doors to non-Muslims

nafiseh yazdani

Germans worry growing influence of English language

nasibeh yazdani

German police detain 10-year-old boy with Palestine flag

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.