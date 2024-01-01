English
USA: Members of San Francisco mosque harassed again amid growing anti-Muslim incidents

Shafaqna English- Members of a mosque in San Francisco are worried about their safety and security amid growing anti-Muslim incidents.

That’s after a man was caught on surveillance camera tearing pages out of the Quran. They say that the same man has harassed people who belong to the mosque before.

The Islamic Center of San Francisco is one of the oldest mosques in California.

“He’s thumbing through our holy book, the Quran,” said Zuhaib Siddique with the Islamic Center of San Francisco. “He showed up with religious books, the Quran, bible and he started standing in the front, tearing pages from the Quran, waving on the security camera. It looked like a hammer. Though later, it looked like a toy hammer and kind of confronting people coming into the mosque.”

The suspect is someone with a history of harassing mosque members.

