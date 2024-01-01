World Bank: Afghanistan’s food crisis deepens

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe food security crisis, and millions of people face challenges accessing sufficient food, the World Bank reported.

According to this report, 11.6 million people in Afghanistan are experiencing food insecurity, and climate change has exacerbated the crisis.

The report states that to address food insecurity in Afghanistan, in addition to emergency aid, long-term resilience strategies must be invested in, and finding sustainable solutions for food security is essential. Furthermore, the World Food Programme (WFP) has predicted a harsh winter in Afghanistan and called for increased food aid for those in need in the country.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

