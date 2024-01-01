English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

World Bank: Afghanistan’s food crisis deepens

0

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan continues to struggle with a severe food security crisis, and millions of people face challenges accessing sufficient food, the World Bank reported.

According to this report, 11.6 million people in Afghanistan are experiencing food insecurity, and climate change has exacerbated the crisis.
The report states that to address food insecurity in Afghanistan, in addition to emergency aid, long-term resilience strategies must be invested in, and finding sustainable solutions for food security is essential. Furthermore, the World Food Programme (WFP) has predicted a harsh winter in Afghanistan and called for increased food aid for those in need in the country.

Source: Hasht-e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Afghanistan: Pakistani airstrikes killed 46 people

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Millions face harsh winter

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Pashdan Dam transformed into major tourist destination

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Bamyan residents concerned by winter damage to historical sites

leila yazdani

Twelve media outlets closed in Afghanistan in 2024

nafiseh yazdani

Afghanistan: Kabul’s residents complain of high price of medicine amid increased illnesses

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.