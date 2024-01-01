Hira Cultural District in Mecca narrates the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shafaqna English- As winter arrives, the Hira Cultural District in Mecca, a landmark destination combining history, knowledge, and services for tourists, has emerged as a hub for narrating the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the significance of Hira Mountain.

At the heart of the district lies the “Revelation Exhibition,” which vividly narrates the story of divine messages to the prophets. It features a section focused on the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the significance of Hira Mountain.

Using cutting-edge audiovisual technology, the exhibition is an immersive and enriching journey through Islamic history, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Source: Arab News

