English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Turkey’s below-inflation minimum wage rise sparks anger

0

Shafaqna English- When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a 30% increase in the country’s minimum wage in 2025 via social media, more than 40,000 people flooded the comments – many of them critical of the announcement.

Starting next month, the minimum wage in the country will be 22,104 Turkish lira ($630.36), which amounts to a 30 percent increase.

While supporters of the move argue that it represents the highest minimum wage in US dollar terms in recent years, critics note that it falls well below the annual inflation rate for 2024.

“We were screwed by the 44 percent [inflation], and now employers only have to pay us 30 percent?” one of those commenting on Erdogan’s post asked.

Source: Middle East Eye 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Turkey: Erdogan calls for worldwide peace on birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

leila yazdani

Daily Sabah: Turkish President arrives in Egypt after a decade

leila yazdani

Turkiye targets $60 billion tourism revenue in 2024

nafiseh yazdani

Turkish President: Changing sports into tool for political competition is wrong

anvari

Erdogan: World has responsibility to send message to Israel to end massacre in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Turkish President-Pope Francis discuss Israel-Palestine conflict over the phone

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.