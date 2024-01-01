Turkey’s below-inflation minimum wage rise sparks anger

Shafaqna English- When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a 30% increase in the country’s minimum wage in 2025 via social media, more than 40,000 people flooded the comments – many of them critical of the announcement.

Starting next month, the minimum wage in the country will be 22,104 Turkish lira ($630.36), which amounts to a 30 percent increase.

While supporters of the move argue that it represents the highest minimum wage in US dollar terms in recent years, critics note that it falls well below the annual inflation rate for 2024.

“We were screwed by the 44 percent [inflation], and now employers only have to pay us 30 percent?” one of those commenting on Erdogan’s post asked.

