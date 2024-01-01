English
Medina: More than 60,000 take part in Quran sessions in Prophet’s Mosque

Shafaqna English- More than 60,000 male and female students take part in Quran sessions in Prophet’s Mosque in the Saudi city of Medina .

Participants ranged in age from four to 91 years, the Saudi newspaper Al Watan reported. They benefited from 1,900 in-person sessions and 900 remote courses.

During the same year, the number of Quran reciters teaching the participants how to properly read and memorise the sacred book reached five per day.

Students from more than 160 countries speaking 16 languages benefited from these courses, the report said.

