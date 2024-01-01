English
International Shia News Agency
Egypt lost more than 60% of the Suez Canal’s revenues in 2024

Shafaqna English- Egypt lost more than 60 percent of the canal’s revenues in 2024 compared with 2023, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said.

Events in the Red Sea and “regional challenges” cost Egypt around $7 billion in revenues from the Suez Canal in 2024, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Thursday.

Sisi said during the Egypt International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (EGYPS 2024) that “the revenues of shipping corridor traffic, which used to generate approximately $10 billion annually, have declined by 40 to 50 percent” since the beginning of the year, noting that the Egyptian economy had been adversely affected before that by the COVID-19 crisis and then by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and “now by what is happening on our various borders with Libya, Sudan and the Gaza Strip.”

Source:  Arab Weekly

www.shafaqna.com

