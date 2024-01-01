CBS: Exciting Space Missions Set for 2025

Shafaqna English- In 2025, space exploration will take a significant leap forward, with a series of ambitious missions from space agencies around the world. NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), China, and Japan are all set to contribute groundbreaking initiatives that will push the boundaries of scientific discovery and space technology. These missions will focus on lunar exploration, deep-space observation, and advanced technologies for future human exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond, according to CBS News.

NASA’s Lunar and Cosmic Endeavors:

NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative will deliver multiple landers to the Moon in 2025, with companies like Astrobotic, Intuitive Machines, and Firefly Aerospace carrying payloads to explore lunar geology, test new technologies, and collect vital environmental data. In February, the SPHEREx mission will launch to map the sky in near-infrared light, charting over 450 million galaxies and 100 million stars in our galaxy. This mission will help scientists probe the origins of galaxies and the distribution of water and organic molecules in space.

ESA and Japan’s Pioneering Technologies:

The European Space Agency (ESA) will test its innovative Space Rider, an uncrewed spaceplane designed for microgravity experiments. This reusable spacecraft will also test new technologies crucial for future missions to the Moon and Mars. Japan’s M2/Resilience mission, set for January 2025, will send a lander and micro-rover to the Moon to study lunar soil, demonstrate advanced navigation systems, and test techniques for extracting water and oxygen from the lunar surface.

China’s Ambitious Tianwen-2 Mission and Deep-Space Flybys:

China’s Tianwen-2 mission, launching in May 2025, will collect samples from the near-Earth asteroid Kamoʻoalewa and study a comet in the asteroid belt, providing insights into the early solar system’s formation. Meanwhile, a series of gravity-assist flybys will help spacecraft gain speed for deep-space missions. ESA’s BepiColombo will flyby Mercury in January, NASA’s Europa Clipper will pass Mars in March on its way to Jupiter’s moon Europa, and ESA’s JUICE mission will flyby Venus in August 2025 to study Jupiter’s icy moons.

A Landmark Year for Space Exploration:

With these missions set to deliver groundbreaking scientific insights and advance key technologies, 2025 promises to be a transformative year for space exploration. From the Moon to the outer planets, these efforts will lay the groundwork for humanity’s future journey to Mars and beyond, expanding our knowledge of the universe and the technologies needed for long-term space exploration.

Source: CBS News

www.shafaqna.com