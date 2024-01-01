Australia: Muslim Organizations denounce attack on Muslim Leader

Shafaqna English- Muslim organizations in Australia have denounced an attack on Sheikh Wesam Charkawi, a prominent Sydney sheikh.
Kelly Farrugia, 39, was charged this week for allegedly attempting to hit Sheikh Charkawi with her car outside a southwest Sydney school and for allegedly threatening a Muslim woman.
Sheikh Charkawi, a member of the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC), gained public prominence through his efforts to mobilize the Muslim community in political matters.
The ANIC, Lebanese Muslim Association, NSW Muslim Legal Network, and Alliance of Australian Muslims issued a joint statement condemning the “ongoing mishandling of Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian crimes,” The Australian reported on Friday.
The statement highlighted that Farrugia allegedly “tried to ram Sheikh Charkawi with her car” and “narrowly missed hitting him,” targeting a community leader who has worked to give Muslims a voice in society.
ANIC senior adviser Bilal Rauf expressed concern over the lack of response from political leaders, stating, “It appears there has been little comment or response by political leaders. The community hopes that, as Australians, their safety and wellbeing will be just as prioritized as that of other community members.”
Police have issued an apprehended violence order to protect Sheikh Charkawi. Farrugia allegedly planned the attack with a “disturbing degree of planning.”
Farrugia has also been charged under NSW’s Section 93Z for allegedly threatening violence on religious grounds, one of only a few cases since the provision’s enactment in 2018.
Source: IQNA