More than 150,000 people arrived in the UK in small boats since 2018

Shafaqna English- Labour has blamed the Tories for leaving an “appalling legacy of border security”. Figures showed more than 150,000 people have arrived in the UK in small boats since 2018.



The milestone was reached after Home Office figures confirmed that at least 850 people landed in small boats on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said it was “an insult that Labour has allowed 858 illegal immigrants into the country on Christmas Day and Boxing Day”.

Source: Guardian

