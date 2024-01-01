Arab News: Philippine Companies Land $100 Million in Deals at Saudi Halal Expo

Shafaqna English- Philippine companies secured $100 million in deals at the Saudi Halal Expo in Riyadh, held from October 28 to 30. The delegation, led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), showcased a range of products, including food, beverages, seafood, and halal meals. Key drivers of success included the demand from over a million Filipino expats in the Middle East and interest from institutional buyers like supermarkets, as Arab News reported.

The Philippines’ growing reputation in the halal market is reflected in the success of the 64-member delegation, which included 12 companies under the “Halal-friendly Philippines” brand. The government aims to strengthen its position as a halal hub, targeting $4 billion in investments and 120,000 jobs by 2028.

Source: Arab News

