Al-Aqsa Mosque: 40,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 27 December 2024

Shafaqna English- 40,000 Palestinians performed the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem despite the Israeli security measures that restricted their access to their holy site.

According to Jerusalemite sources, around 40,000 Muslim worshipers from Jerusalem and 1948-occupied Palestine were able to attend the Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque after they crossed Israeli security checkpoints outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s entrances and gates, where they underwent ID checks and physical search.

The Israeli police forces provocatively stormed the Dome of the Rock courtyard in Al-Aqsa Mosque coinciding with the Friday sermon.

The Israeli forces also assaulted several young men at Bab al-Asbat and obstructed their access to the Mosque.

Meanwhile, some Jerusalemite men and women, who were barred from entering the Mosque, had to perform the Friday prayer in nearby streets.

The preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Sarand, stressed that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a symbol of Palestinian steadfastness, calling for its protection.

