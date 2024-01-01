Sudan: Khartoum gets first aid convoy since conflict erupted

Shafaqna English- An aid convoy has arrived in Khartoum for the first time since Sudan’s civil war erupted in April 2023.

The 28 trucks reached southern Khartoum on 25 December, according to the World Food Programme (WFP), which provided 22 trucks loaded with 750 tonnes of food.

Unicef sent five trucks with medicines and malnutrition kits for children. At the same time, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) contributed one truck of medical supplies, according to the Khartoum State Emergency Response Room (ERR), a grassroots aid group helping to coordinate the distribution.

Sheldon Yett, Unicef’s Sudan representative, said: “Access to the area has been essentially cut off due to the conflict dynamics. It took three months of often daily negotiations with government authorities at all levels and with other parties who controlled the access.

The war has displaced more than 12 million people, while tens of thousands have been killed. Five areas of the country are suffering from famine, while almost half of Sudan’s 50 million population have so little to eat that their lives are at risk.

Source:The Guardian