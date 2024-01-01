UNICEF: 473 million children live in conflict zones this year

Shafaqna English- About 473 million children are estimated to live in conflict areas – more than one in six children worldwide, according to the United Nations Children’s Agency.

UNICEF’s statement came on Saturday (28 Dec 2024) as conflicts continue to rage around the world, including in Gaza, Sudan, and Ukraine, among other places.

In Israel’s devastating war on Gaza in particular, at least 17,492 children have reportedly been killed in nearly 15 months of conflict that has reduced much of the enclave to rubble.

“By almost every measure, 2024 has been one of the worst years on record for children in conflict in UNICEF’s history – both in terms of the number of children affected and the level of impact on their lives,” said UNICEF’s Executive Director Catherine Russell.

