UN chief: Global solidarity key to future pandemic preparedness

Shafaqna English- In a message commemorating International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all nations to invest in resilience and equity to create a healthier and safer world.

The world remains dangerously unprepared for the next pandemic, despite the harrowing lessons of COVID-19, Mr. Guterres warned.

“COVID-19 was a wake-up call to the world,” he stated, reflecting on the pandemic’s devastating human, economic and social toll.

“The crisis may have passed, but a harsh lesson remains: the world is woefully unprepared for the next pandemic,” he emphasized.

Source: news.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

