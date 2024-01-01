London: Disruption to flights at airports continues as fog persists

Shafaqna English- Many flights at Heathrow and Gatwick airports were canceled or delayed on Saturday as murky conditions persisted.

Heavy fog that severely limits visibility has led to further cancellations and delays of dozens of flights at Heathrow and Gatwick and is forecast to persist through the weekend.

The murky weather has shrouded much of the country over the past few days and showed little sign of abating on Saturday. In some areas, thick fog patches could reduce visibility to just 100 meters, the Met Office said.

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com