Climate expert outlined four scenarios for turning Saudi Arabia’s deserts green

Shafaqna English- Climate expert, Abdullah Al-Misnad outlined four scenarios that could turn Saudi Arabia’s deserts into lush green landscapes.

The Arabian Peninsula, long known for its harsh desert climate, could one day turn into lush meadows and flowing rivers, according to climate expert Dr Abdullah Al-Misnad.

In a recent interview, Al-Misnad, a former professor at Qassim University and vice president of the Saudi Weather and Climate Society, outlined four potential scenarios that could bring about this dramatic transformation.

Al-Misnad noted that drastic climate change is not just scientifically plausible but also linked to prophetic signs in Islamic eschatology.

Source: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com