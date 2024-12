Shafaqna English- Italy’s government has pointed out repeatedly this year that it has succeeded in reducing irregular migration, with the number of undocumented migrants entering Italy in 2024 down to around 40 percent of last year’s arrivals figure.

The government says this is because many elements of its migration policy – from agreements with North African countries to the deal with Albania – are beginning to work.

Source: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com