Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia announces free luggage storage for Umrah Pilgrims in Mecca.
The Saudi General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has designated two locations for this service in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site. These locations are in the eastern courtyard next to the Mecca Library and the western courtyard.
The state agency has outlined rules for pilgrims to benefit from this service. These include presenting the Umrah permit issued via the Nusuk app. Additionally, the stored luggage must not contain prohibited materials or valuables.
The storage period is limited to four hours, with only bags allowed. Storing food or medicine is prohibited.
Furthermore, the weight of each bag must not exceed 7 kilograms. Pilgrims are also required to present the delivery card to retrieve their luggage.