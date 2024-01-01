English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Saudi Arabia announces free luggage storage for Umrah Pilgrims in Mecca 

0

Shafaqna English-  Saudi Arabia announces free luggage storage for Umrah Pilgrims in Mecca.

The Saudi General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has designated two locations for this service in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site. These locations are in the eastern courtyard next to the Mecca Library and the western courtyard.
The state agency has outlined rules for pilgrims to benefit from this service. These include presenting the Umrah permit issued via the Nusuk app. Additionally, the stored luggage must not contain prohibited materials or valuables.
The storage period is limited to four hours, with only bags allowed. Storing food or medicine is prohibited.
Furthermore, the weight of each bag must not exceed 7 kilograms. Pilgrims are also required to present the delivery card to retrieve their luggage.

Source:Gulf News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Video] Rainfall in Holy Kaabah

nasibeh yazdani

Medina: More than 60,000 take part in the Quran sessions in Prophet’s (PBUH) Mosque

nasibeh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Over 12 million visit Riyadh Season

nafiseh yazdani

Medina: European Muslims Arrive For Umrah

leila yazdani

Most parts of Saudi Arabia experience chilly winter

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia registers 13,040 new sites of historical importance

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.