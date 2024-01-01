NBC: Generation Beta A Tech-Driven Future Begins in 2025

Shafaqna English- As Generation Beta emerges in 2025, the world braces for a transformative era defined by artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and unprecedented technological advancements. This generation, born between 2025 and 2039, is poised to live in a seamlessly integrated physical and digital reality, reshaping every facet of daily life, as NBC News wrote.

Generation Beta is expected to witness a world where AI becomes an integral part of education, work, and entertainment. From personalized learning experiences to smart cities powered by automation, this cohort will enjoy unprecedented connectivity. By 2035, Generation Beta will constitute 16% of the global population and 19% of the workforce, navigating a world where AI not only enhances productivity but also redefines human interactions.

However, the road ahead is not without challenges. Generation Beta will face critical global issues like climate change, demographic shifts, and rapid urbanization. These challenges are expected to inspire innovative solutions, fostering a generation that is environmentally conscious, globally aware, and committed to social equity. As they mature, their ability to merge technology with sustainable practices will likely shape the 22nd century.

Source: NBC News

www.shafaqna.com