English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Other NewsSci-Tech

NBC: Generation Beta A Tech-Driven Future Begins in 2025

0

Shafaqna English- As Generation Beta emerges in 2025, the world braces for a transformative era defined by artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and unprecedented technological advancements. This generation, born between 2025 and 2039, is poised to live in a seamlessly integrated physical and digital reality, reshaping every facet of daily life, as NBC News wrote.

Generation Beta is expected to witness a world where AI becomes an integral part of education, work, and entertainment. From personalized learning experiences to smart cities powered by automation, this cohort will enjoy unprecedented connectivity. By 2035, Generation Beta will constitute 16% of the global population and 19% of the workforce, navigating a world where AI not only enhances productivity but also redefines human interactions.

However, the road ahead is not without challenges. Generation Beta will face critical global issues like climate change, demographic shifts, and rapid urbanization. These challenges are expected to inspire innovative solutions, fostering a generation that is environmentally conscious, globally aware, and committed to social equity. As they mature, their ability to merge technology with sustainable practices will likely shape the 22nd century.

Source: NBC News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

How AI Enhancing Computer Models for Climate and Disease Research”

parniani

UN’s Chief: Humanity’s fate must not be left to algorithms

nafiseh yazdani

Human Misuse Amplifies AI Dangers

parniani

UN’s Adviser Warns of AI’s Global Divide

parniani

6 Ways AI Tackles Climate Change

parniani

Paris City Council approved bioclimatic plan to transform the city by 2035

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.