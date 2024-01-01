Report: Homelessness in USA reaches a new record in 2024

An estimated 771,480 people were homeless on a single night in January 2024, rising 18 percent from 2023, said the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in an annual assessment.

This translates to about 23 in every 10,000 people in the country, home to the world’s biggest economy.

Nearly 150,000 children experienced homelessness on a single night this year — a 33 percent jump over 2023 — the report said.

Children under the age of 18 were the age group seeing the biggest surge in homelessness between 2023 and 2024.

While people identifying as Black form 12 percent of the United States population, they make up 32 percent of people experiencing homelessness.

Source:The Peninsula Qatar