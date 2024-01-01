UNRWA: Children die in Gaza due to cold weather

Shafaqna English- Children in Gaza die due to cold weather and lack of shelter, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

“[We need] a ceasefire and an immediate flow of basic supplies, including for winter,” Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA, wrote on his X social media page. He pointed out that the delivery of blankets, mattresses, and other winter supplies has been stuck for months waiting for approval to get into Gaza.

A few days earlier, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reported that nearly one million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have no adequate protection against the winter cold. According to the NRC, only 285,000 displaced individuals in Gaza had received essential shelter materials by late November, while approximately 945,000 people are still in need of assistance.

Source:TASS