Sudan: At least 21 killed in drone strike by paramilitary forces on a shelter 

Shafaqna English-At least 21 people were killed in a drone strike by paramilitary forces on a shelter in El Fasher, North Darfur.
“An RSF drone attacked the Qouz Beina school, which houses a large number of displaced people, leading to 21 deaths and 17 injuries,” stated the El Fasher Coordination of Resistance Committees, a group involved in war victim relief efforts.
In another development, the General Coordination of Darfur Displaced People and Refugees reported that the RSF bombarded the Abu Shouk displacement camp in El Fasher with heavy artillery, causing additional casualties.
Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced that recent shelling in Kabkabiya in North Darfur had uprooted 650 families, who have sought refuge in the town and other parts of the state.