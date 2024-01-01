Brazil to host UN’s climate conference in November 2025

Shafaqna English- The Amazonian city of Belém, Brazil, will be the global focus of efforts to tackle the climate crisis next year when it hosts one of the most significant UN’s climate conferences in recent years.

However, well before the event in November 2025, there will be plenty of opportunities to make important progress on several climate-related issues, from the staggering levels of plastic pollution to financing the shift to a cleaner global economy.

“Keep 1.5 alive” has been the UN’s rallying cry for several years, referring to the goal of ensuring that average global temperatures don’t soar beyond 1.5 degrees higher than pre-industrial levels. The scientific consensus is that a lack of action would have catastrophic consequences, not least for the so-called “frontline States,” such as developing island nations that could disappear under the ocean as sea levels rise.

Holding COP30 in the Amazonian rainforest region of Brazil is of symbolic importance. It harks back to the early days of international attempts to protect the environment: The pivotal “Earth Summit”, which led to the establishment of three environmental treaties on climate change, biodiversity, and desertification, took place in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro in 1992.

