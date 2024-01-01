English
Germany: First anti-Muslim racism reporting center to open next spring

Shafaqna English- A populous western German state will open the country’s first anti-Muslim racism reporting center in spring 2025, local media reported.

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia, home to more than 1.7 million Muslims, will establish the center, called MEDAR, to document and report attacks and crimes targeting Muslims.

The center, which will be set up by the state government, will also track other racist activities directed at non-Muslim foreigners, public broadcaster WDR reported on Friday (27 Dec 2024).

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

