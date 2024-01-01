Qatar’s cultural hubs champion environmental awareness with sustainability initiatives

Shafaqna English- Cultural events in Qatar are among the most prominent means that contribute to raising environmental awareness and encouraging the public to adopt sustainable behaviors.

In this context, many cultural entities in Qatar are working to enhance environmental sustainability through a range of measures, such as proper event planning and selecting eco-friendly venues.

In recent years, major events have been organized in open spaces rather than confined indoor locations, aiming to establish sustainable environmental practices and boost public environmental awareness, making these cultural and artistic events living examples of sustainability.

Source: The Peninsula

