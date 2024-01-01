Plant-based meat alternatives rise Higher Depression in Vegetarians

Shafaqna English- New research found that vegetarians who ate plant-based meat alternatives had a 42% higher risk of depression as well as signs of greater inflammation.

Plant-based meat alternatives are processed foods such as tofu, tempeh, meatless chicken, burgers, and bacon.

These processed foods, which can be based on soy, almonds, other nuts, or even fungi, offer convenient and tasty ways to add protein to your diet without relying on beef, chicken, or other meat sources.

Like other processed foods, some plant-based meat alternatives contain high amounts of sodium or other less-than-healthy ingredients, although the exact amount varies depending on how the products are manufactured.

The findings showed that eating plant-based meat alternatives didn’t have any extra health risks — or benefits — compared to not eating those processed foods.

However, the researchers observed that vegetarians who consumed plant-based meat alternatives had a 42% higher risk of depression as well as signs of greater inflammation compared to those who stuck to traditional vegetarian protein sources.

Sources: Healthline

