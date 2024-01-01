Pakistan’s Struggle with Healthcare: A Wake-Up Call for Future Epidemics

Shafaqna Pakistan | by Arsal Mir- It has been almost two years since the World Health Organization (WHO) officially ended the Public Health Emergency of International Concern for the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2023. The pandemic, which claimed the lives of an estimated 30,000 Pakistanis, stands as one of the greatest public health crises of our time. Although Pakistan’s fatality rate was significantly lower than that of many advanced nations, with the country ranking only 29th globally in terms of COVID deaths despite being the fifth most populous, this does not provide grounds for complacency. In fact, Pakistan’s relatively lower toll should not serve as an excuse for policymakers to relax.

The reality is that when the next pandemic inevitably strikes—because it is a question of ‘when’, not ‘if’—Pakistan must be far better prepared. With today marking the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, it serves as a timely reminder for those responsible for the country’s health policies to reflect on Pakistan’s readiness to handle future public health emergencies, whether they are national or global in scale.

During the COVID-19 crisis, one of the most alarming challenges faced by developing countries like Pakistan was the inability to procure essential equipment, such as masks, ventilators, and vaccines, in the quantities needed. This issue highlighted the vulnerability of countries with limited resources, where households struggled to afford the financial burden imposed by prolonged lockdowns. Even though lockdowns made sense from a public health perspective, they became economically unsustainable for the majority of the population, especially in a country that lacks a robust welfare system. The absence of adequate social safety nets during such a crisis laid bare the deep systemic gaps in Pakistan’s public health infrastructure.

In response to these gaps, the World Bank has announced funding for the Pandemic Preparedness and Response (PPR) program in Pakistan, which will be implemented in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The Pandemic Fund’s governing board recently approved $418 million for 40 countries, including Pakistan, as part of efforts to improve global health preparedness.

This funding will be used to strengthen disease surveillance systems, enhance early warning mechanisms, upgrade laboratory capacities, and build a more resilient health workforce. While this funding is a step in the right direction, it remains insufficient. Spread across 40 low-income countries, less than half a billion dollars is far from adequate to address the multifaceted challenges these nations face. Moreover, while the Pandemic Fund is mobilizing an additional $6 billion for health programs in 75 countries, there is an undeniable pattern of the wealthier nations failing to provide adequate support for healthcare and development initiatives in the Global South. In today’s globalized world, this poses a significant risk, as health crises in one part of the world can rapidly spread and affect others, making the need for international solidarity and sufficient funding even more pressing.

Looking inward, Pakistan’s healthcare system still faces significant challenges. Despite some improvement in the country’s universal health coverage index, with a 13% increase between 2015 and 2022, nearly half of Pakistan’s population still lacks access to basic health services. This gap in healthcare access leaves large segments of the population vulnerable to both national and global health emergencies. Public spending on healthcare remains well below the recommended 6% of GDP, depriving Pakistan of the critical resources needed to build a strong, well-functioning healthcare system. Without significant investment in healthcare infrastructure, Pakistan will continue to remain overly reliant on external aid and donors for its pandemic preparedness strategy. This reliance is a precarious position, and the country’s policymakers must urgently prioritize building a self-sufficient healthcare system that can weather future health crises without depending on foreign assistance.

