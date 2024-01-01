English
Saudi Arabia: A sustainable solution to holding back advancing desert sands in eastern

Shafaqna English- A low-tech and sustainable solution to holding back advancing desert sands in eastern Saudi Arabia could help farming communities thrive and conserve vulnerable habitats.

The deserts of Saudi Arabia are amongst the largest in the world and controlling the natural migration of sand has always been a challenge not just to farmers, who want to increase agricultural productivity, but also to communities that want to ensure a more prosperous future or seek investment for growth.

