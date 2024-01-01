USA: Trump’s green cards for college graduates sparks controversy

Shafaqna English- Donald Trump’s proposal to automatically grant green cards to foreign nationals who graduate from a USA college has sparked controversy.

“What I want to do, and what I will do, is you graduate from a college, I think you should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country,” Trump told the All-In Podcast in June.

On Friday, a video featuring those quotes from the interview went viral on X, where it was retweeted by Elon Musk, the billionaire who helped Trump win the election last month and seems to have the incoming president’s ear.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

