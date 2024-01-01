MWM Chairman: Stop terrorist activities in Parachinar

Shafaqna English- Chairman of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), made some remarks in front of the Islamabad Press Club in a large gathering of protesters against terrorist activities in Parachinar, saying,” The Pakistani government should immediately open the roads to Parachinar instead of making excuses.”

On behalf of Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), protesting the closure of Parachinar roads in front of the National Press Club in Islamabad and at a gathering of opponents of promoting violence, said,” People’s trust in the government and their institutions has been ruined or has reached its lowest level. After Baluchistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, now the Kurram region is also experiencing unrest and severe concern on the side of people. The Kurram region was also under siege for three years in 2007. Those whom the government today calls Khawarij are the same extremists who attacked Parachinar.”

