Shafaqna English- Souq Al-Awaleen, a part of Riyadh Season, offers a journey through Saudi traditions.

Souq Al-Awaleen features handicrafts, folk art, and live performances reflecting Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage and providing a platform for local artisans to showcase their work and revive traditional crafts.

The souq, entry to which is free, “blends traditional elements with modern touches, creating a vibrant cultural hub,” the SPA continued.

Source: Arab News

