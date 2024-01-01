English
International Shia News Agency
Taliban leader bans windows overlooking areas used by Afghan women

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings be constructed without windows looking onto “areas usually used by women” and said that existing windows with such views should be blocked to prevent “obscene acts”.

According to a statement released late Saturday by the Taliban government spokesman, new buildings should not have windows through which it is possible to see “the courtyard, kitchen, neighbor’s well and other places usually used by women”.

Source: France24

Leave a Comment

