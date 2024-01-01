Taliban leader bans windows overlooking areas used by Afghan women

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan’s Taliban leader has ordered that new residential buildings be constructed without windows looking onto “areas usually used by women” and said that existing windows with such views should be blocked to prevent “obscene acts”.

The Taliban’s supreme leader has issued an order banning the construction of windows in residential buildings that overlook areas used by Afghan women and saying that existing ones should be blocked.

According to a statement released late Saturday by the Taliban government spokesman, new buildings should not have windows through which it is possible to see “the courtyard, kitchen, neighbor’s well and other places usually used by women”.

Source: France24

www.shafaqna.com