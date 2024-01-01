English
Pope prays for families worldwide suffering  consequences of war

Shafaqna English- Pope Francis prays for families worldwide suffering the consequences of war.

Speaking after the Angelus prayer, the Pope extended a special greeting to families in St. Peter’s Square, and he said  his “thoughts go to the many families in South Korea who are mourning today following the dramatic air accident.”

“I join in prayer for the survivors and for those who lost their lives,” the Pope said.

And again, Pope Francis raised his voice asking for closeness and prayers for all people affected by conflict:

“Let us also pray for families suffering due to wars: in war-torn Ukraine, in Palestine,  in Myanmar, in Sudan, and North Kivu. Let us pray for all these families affected by conflict,” he said.

Source: Vatican News

www.shafaqna.com

